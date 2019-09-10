The Unmissable Tribal Council You Didn't See Coming

If you thought David’s blindside was massive, trust us, you haven’t seen anything yet. Just look at his reaction. He doesn’t usually go from smouldering to pure surprise unless something MASSIVE has happened.

And it was a massive episode, alright. One of the final five broke a record in the immunity challenge and we were treated to one of the best Tribal Councils of all time. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s a spoiler-free taste of the insanity that went down.

Who broke the record?

Was it Pia? Did she chuck a Bradbury when everyone else dropped their blocks? If we listen to old sayings, slow and steady wins the race, right?

Maybe it was Baden? He was in the lead, and just about to get to the end when he tripped and dropped every. single. block.

Perhaps he broke the record for being the clumsiest person to ever join Survivor?

Or for doing the best monkey impression?

Whether it broke a record or not, it definitely broke our hearts to watch.

You’ll have to watch the episode to find out who the real record breaker is. #soznotsoz.

The Jaw-Dropper

We don't think we've ever seen so many jaws drop in one episode. Even JLP had no idea what was going on.

And that's largely thanks to the HUGE advantage one of our creepin' players found.

While scouring the woods for an idol, our mystery explorer came across a clue which led them to an interestingly-hidden advantage.

This advantage gave them the opportunity to remove one player from Tribal Council, meaning they could not be voted out, and their vote wouldn't count.

If used correctly, this person could have complete control over the outcome and could potentially send a major threat home.

Before the advantage, it was a simple vote situation, with everyone wanting Pia out. But while the God-killer was calling all the shots in camp, someone else was ready to call the shots at Tribal.

In a Tribal Council full of twists, turns, whispers, lies and betrayal, the biggest and baddest move was made, sending someone totally unexpected to Jury Villa.

What are you waiting for, do yourself a favour and go watch Australian Survivor episode 22 now!