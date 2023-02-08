Sign in to watch this video
Arthur And The Invisibles
Movies
Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months
A young boy, who must find his grandfather in order to pay off the debt on their house, turns to the help of tiny but magical creatures called Minimoys and sets out on the adventure of a lifetime.
2006
About the Movie
Ten-year-old Arthur, in a bid to save his grandfather's house from being demolished, goes looking for some much-fabled hidden treasure in the land of the Minimoys, tiny people living in harmony with nature.