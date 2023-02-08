Arthur And The Invisibles

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Arthur And The Invisibles
PG | Movies

Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months

A young boy, who must find his grandfather in order to pay off the debt on their house, turns to the help of tiny but magical creatures called Minimoys and sets out on the adventure of a lifetime.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2006

About the Movie

Ten-year-old Arthur, in a bid to save his grandfather's house from being demolished, goes looking for some much-fabled hidden treasure in the land of the Minimoys, tiny people living in harmony with nature.