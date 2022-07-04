Where better to go after Paradise than After Paradise? It’s the place to be straight after every Bachelor In Paradise Rose Ceremony.

Join Osher Günsberg as he speaks to key players from the week’s Paradise shenanigans. There will be exclusive behind-the-scenes news, hilarious unseen footage and a full rundown on all the dates, love triangles, tears and tantrums.

Join Osher for After Paradise, exclusive to 10 play.