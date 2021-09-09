AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road to Qatar

How To Watch The AFC Asian Qualifiers On 10 play

Watch all of the AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road Qatar matches LIVE and free on 10 play

The AFC Asian Qualifiers is a qualifying tournament for the FIFA World Cup. This year 12 teams will compete for four direct tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2021 tournament and 10 play has you covered. 10 play is the only place you can watch all the matches of the Asian Qualifiers LIVE and free. And, not only that, we'll have highlights of every game plus the full Socceroos matches available to watch on demand.

Aside from the Socceroos matches,  the AFC Asian Qualifiers won’t be broadcast on TV, so you'll need to access the LIVE events the following ways:

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android tv
  • Telstra tv
  • Amazon Fire TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road to Qatar Fixtures

Socceroos Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more.

