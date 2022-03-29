Japan vs Vietnam Highlights
Sport
Watch highlights from the Japan vs Vietnam match
Full Matches
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Articles
Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June
Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
Sport in May: Wrap
It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed
Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play
The Equation: All Eyes Fixated On Japan Test
All the attention will be on the Socceroos as they gear up for a mammoth clash against Japan at Stadium Australia on March 24. Catch all the action live and free on 10 play.
5 Iconic Asian Qualifiers
Take a look back at some of the most memorable matches in Asian football history.
Asian Classics: IR Iran v Australia (1998 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Take a walk down memory lane and look back at this Asian football classic- the memorable match from the 1998 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Iran and Australia that left Socceroos fans heartbroken.
Asian Classics: Australia v Japan (2006 FIFA World Cup)
As the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers ramp up, take a look back at this classic match between Australia and Japan from 2006- a historic moment for the Socceroos.
5 Asian FIFA World Cup Heroes
As the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers ramp up, take a look at these 5 Asian players who provided outstanding performances at the FIFA World Cup.