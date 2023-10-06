A Storybook Christmas

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

A Storybook Christmas
G | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she needs help. The nanny she hires turns out to be a man. Will she also find love?

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2019

About the Movie

If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she needs help. The nanny she hires turns out to be a man. Will she also find love?