Melbourne City FC

The club that celebrates cultural diversity and sporting passion through football

Melbourne City FC compete in both the A-League and the A-League Women.

Founded in 2009 as Melbourne Heart FC, the club competed under that name from its inaugural 2010–11 season until they were rebranded in mid-2014 by the City Football Group (CFG). Their home stadium is AAMI Park.

The Club was inspired by a vision for a broad-based community team, celebrating cultural diversity and sporting passion through football.

They are the most recent A-League Premiers and Champions, winning their first A-League titles during the 2020/21 Season. They are also one-time FFA Cup champions, two-times W-League Premiers and are a record four times W-League champions.

Related Articles

There will be a new face in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season with ex-Premier League star Charlie Austin joining Brisbane Roar
The stage is set for an all Melbourne affair come Saturday night as Melbourne City face off against Western United live and free on 10 and 10 play.
The beginning of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play on demand.
What makes the Melbourne derby a special occasion? We asked two former players – Archie Thompson of Victory, and Matt Thompson of Heart/City for their memories in the build-up to the big day on Saturday.As told to Simon Hill
Football fans may recognise Daniel McBreen as the striker who helped win the A-League title for the Central Coast Mariners. As a co-commentator and pundit on Network 10 & Paramount+. Or for his coaching role with the Jets