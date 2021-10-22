Melbourne City FC compete in both the A-League and the A-League Women.

Founded in 2009 as Melbourne Heart FC, the club competed under that name from its inaugural 2010–11 season until they were rebranded in mid-2014 by the City Football Group (CFG). Their home stadium is AAMI Park.

The Club was inspired by a vision for a broad-based community team, celebrating cultural diversity and sporting passion through football.

They are the most recent A-League Premiers and Champions, winning their first A-League titles during the 2020/21 Season. They are also one-time FFA Cup champions, two-times W-League Premiers and are a record four times W-League champions.