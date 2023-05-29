Expert Tips: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

The pinnacle event of the Isuzu UTE A-League season is almost upon us. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated clash at CommBank Stadium?

Find out all the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final and award recipient predictions from our Network 10 Football Team below!

Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

DANIEL McBREEN

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: CCM 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Marco Tulio

FA Cup Final Prediction: City 3-0

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Hannah Keane

ANDY HARPER

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: Mariners

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Jason Cummings

FA Cup Final Prediction: Manchester United

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Mathew Leckie

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

SIMON HILL

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Aiden O'Neill

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 2-1

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Casey Dumont

ALEX BROSQUE

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Marco Tilio

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-1

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Mathew Leckie

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

TRISTAN MACMANUS

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 3-2

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Mathew Leckie

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-0

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

ROBBIE THOMSON

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Jordan Bos

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man United 4-1

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Brandon Borrello

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

SCOTT MACKINNON

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: Mariners 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Josh Nisbet

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-0

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

