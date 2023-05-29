Expert Tips: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

The pinnacle event of the Isuzu UTE A-League season is almost upon us. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated clash at CommBank Stadium?
Find out all the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final and award recipient predictions from our Network 10 Football Team below!
Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final
DANIEL McBREEN
Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: CCM 2-1
Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Marco Tulio
FA Cup Final Prediction: City 3-0
Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin
Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Hannah Keane
ANDY HARPER
Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: Mariners
Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Jason Cummings
FA Cup Final Prediction: Manchester United
Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Mathew Leckie
Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine
SIMON HILL
Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1
Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Aiden O'Neill
FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 2-1
Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin
Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Casey Dumont
ALEX BROSQUE
Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1
Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Marco Tilio
FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-1
Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Mathew Leckie
Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine
TRISTAN MACMANUS
Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 3-2
Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Mathew Leckie
FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-0
Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin
Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine
ROBBIE THOMSON
Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1
Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Jordan Bos
FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man United 4-1
Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Brandon Borrello
Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine
SCOTT MACKINNON
Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: Mariners 2-1
Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Josh Nisbet
FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-0
Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Craig Goodwin
Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine
Watch the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final live and free on 10 and 10 Play
