Expert Tips: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Find out all the tips from our Network 10 Football Team ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

The pinnacle event of the Isuzu UTE A-League season is almost upon us. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated clash at CommBank Stadium?

Find out all the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final and award recipient predictions from our Network 10 Football Team below!

DANIEL McBREEN

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: CCM 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Marco Tulio

FA Cup Final Prediction: City 3-0

Johnny Warren Medal PredictionCraig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Hannah Keane

Daniel McBreen featured in the Mariners' last Grand Final appearance in 2013 (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

ANDY HARPER 

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: Mariners

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Jason Cummings

FA Cup Final Prediction: Manchester United

Johnny Warren Medal PredictionMathew Leckie

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

SIMON HILL

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Aiden O'Neill

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 2-1

Johnny Warren Medal PredictionCraig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Casey Dumont

ALEX BROSQUE

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Marco Tilio

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-1

Johnny Warren Medal Prediction: Mathew Leckie

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

Marco Tilio is one of the main contenders for the Joe Marston Medal (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

TRISTAN MACMANUS

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 3-2

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Mathew Leckie

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-0

Johnny Warren Medal PredictionCraig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

Craig Goodwin is one of the names in the mix to claim the Johnny Warren Medal (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

ROBBIE THOMSON

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: MCY 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Jordan Bos

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man United 4-1

Johnny Warren Medal PredictionBrandon Borrello

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

SCOTT MACKINNON

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s GF Prediction: Mariners 2-1

Joe Marston Medal (player of the match) Prediction: Josh Nisbet

FA Cup Final Prediction (+ score): Man City 3-0

Johnny Warren Medal PredictionCraig Goodwin

Julie Dolan Medal Prediction: Cortnee Vine

Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg)

Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg)

Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg)

Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg)

Jamie Maclaren mural unveiled at Richmond Station

Jamie Maclaren mural unveiled at Richmond Station

Preview: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals

Preview: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals

