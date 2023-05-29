Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Eight months of football will come to a crescendo this Saturday night as we gear up for the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Grand Final.

Watch the two best teams from the 2022/23 season go head-to-head as Melbourne City face off against Central Coast Mariners. Watch all the action live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

Saturday night's occasion will mark a massive turn in fortune for the Mariners who will compete in their first Grand Final in a decade while City will be looking to make amends for last season's grand final disappointment which saw them fall short against Western United.

Mariners return to GF for the first time since 2013

It is fair to say that it has been a challenging couple of years for everyone involved with Central Coast. Season after season they were condemned to no finals football following a golden period which culminated with the title a decade ago.

That lean period included six straight seasons without a finals appearance which came close to rocking the foundations at one of the A-League's most close knit clubs.

The revival over the past couple of campaigns has seen the Central Coast community flock back to the stadium to support their club, the community focused club finally has their fans back on side - evidence of that can be seen throughout the season, but no more than in their most recent sell-out against Adelaide a fortnight ago.

Their main man this season, Brazilian star Marco Tulio, has been lighting up the competition with his array of skills and deft touch which has mesmerized his opposition all season.

Throughout the midfield, Max Balard and Josh Nisbet have formed a formidable relationship in the middle of the park while two players who came into this season with very little, to no fanfare have proven their worth in spades with Vanuatuan international Brian Kaltak and recently capped Socceroos U20 star, Nectar Triantis, making waves for their partnership in the heart of defence.

2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final Schedule

Date Time (AEST) Event Round Location Watch 3 Jun 1900-2300, kick off 1945 Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Grand Final CommBank Stadium Watch live and free on 10, 10 BOLD (PER), 10 Play, and Paramount+

City: Grand Final Favourites

What stands in the way of the Mariners' fairytale finish is a formidable Melbourne City who will do everything in their power to claim the championship.

The City players will have to contend with a hostile atmosphere at CommBank Stadium with the majority of supporters expected to be cheering for the opposition.

However, City have proven that they are more than good enough to overcome such obstacles. They have quality across the park and will be up for whatever challenge comes their way on Saturday night.

City scored the most goals throughout the regular season, getting on the scoresheet a whopping 61 times.

That is in part tanks to Jamie Maclaren will be looking to add to his tally, while there is also the real threat of Marco Tilio and Mathew Leckie who continue weigh in with important goals week in, week out.

It is not long now until we get to witness history with the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final only days away.

A reminder that you will want to keep yourself glued to the couch on A-League Grand Final night as the football carries through into the early hours of Sunday morning with the Emirates FA Cup Final.

