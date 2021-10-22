A-League

One of the most decorated clubs in the A-League and W-League

Brisbane Roar are based in Brisbane, Queensland and participate in both the A-League and A-League Women.

The Club was formed in 1957 as Hollandia-Inala, and became Brisbane Lions, before it transitioned into Queensland Roar, playing under that name from the inaugural season of the Hyundai A-League in 2005-06.

Following the establishment of two additional Queensland clubs, North Queensland Fury and Gold Coast United, the Roar re-branded to the current Brisbane Roar in 2009. Brisbane Roar’s home ground is Moreton Daily Stadium.

They are one of the most decorated clubs in the A-League and W-League being two times A-League Premiers, three times A-League champions, three times W-League Premiers and two times W-League Champions.

They also hold the longest unbeaten A-League record of 36 league matches without defeat.

There will be a new face in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season with ex-Premier League star Charlie Austin joining Brisbane Roar
The stage is set for an all Melbourne affair come Saturday night as Melbourne City face off against Western United live and free on 10 and 10 play.
The beginning of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play on demand.
What makes the Melbourne derby a special occasion? We asked two former players – Archie Thompson of Victory, and Matt Thompson of Heart/City for their memories in the build-up to the big day on Saturday.As told to Simon Hill
Football fans may recognise Daniel McBreen as the striker who helped win the A-League title for the Central Coast Mariners. As a co-commentator and pundit on Network 10 & Paramount+. Or for his coaching role with the Jets