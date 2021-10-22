Brisbane Roar are based in Brisbane, Queensland and participate in both the A-League and A-League Women.

The Club was formed in 1957 as Hollandia-Inala, and became Brisbane Lions, before it transitioned into Queensland Roar, playing under that name from the inaugural season of the Hyundai A-League in 2005-06.

Following the establishment of two additional Queensland clubs, North Queensland Fury and Gold Coast United, the Roar re-branded to the current Brisbane Roar in 2009. Brisbane Roar’s home ground is Moreton Daily Stadium.

They are one of the most decorated clubs in the A-League and W-League being two times A-League Premiers, three times A-League champions, three times W-League Premiers and two times W-League Champions.

They also hold the longest unbeaten A-League record of 36 league matches without defeat.