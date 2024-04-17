Liberty A-League Semi Finals Preview

Two eye-catching elimination finals produced two upsets with Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners progressing at the expense of Western United and Melbourne Victory.

Extra time was required in Tarneit with Melina Ayres and Sophie Hoban's goals securing a 4-2 win for the Jets after Sarina Bolden's first half brace.

A tense affair between Victory and the Mariners at the Home of the Matildas saw the score locked at 0-0 following the conclusion of extra time.

Ex-Victory keeper, Casey Dumont, was the star of the show in the shootout that followed as the Mariners came out on top to secure their place in the semi finals in their first season back in the Liberty A-League.

What to Expect from the Semi Finals

Keep your eyes glued to 10 Play this Sunday with the first legs of both semi finals taking place throughout the afternoon.

First up, we will be heading to Maitland Sports Ground as Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City with kick off set for 3pm AEST.

City will be back in action for the first time since they secured the Premiership in the final round of the season.

A week's break can sometimes swing one of two ways. It may have been the perfect time to regroup and refocus, or it could act as a disruptor with Dario Vidosic's side ending the regular season in a rich vein of form.

Only a month ago, Newcastle were outsiders to feature in the finals, that was before they went on a three-match winning streak that culminated with a resounding 8-0 win over Adelaide in the last round.

However, their last defeat arrived at the hands of City just over a month back with a Hannah Wilkinson double sealing their fate.

The second semi final will follow straight after as we head down the freeway to Industree Group Stadium with Central Coast Mariners facing off against Sydney FC at 5:45pm AEST.

The Mariners first season back in the competition has been nothing short of miraculous. They finished the regular season in fifth place and put in a steely performance against an established Victory side to book their place in the semi finals.

Like City, the Sky Blues come into the semi finals after a week's break. A disappointing end to the season saw the Premiership slip from their grasp as they suffered back-to-back defeats in their final two matches.

The two sides played each other in quick succession back in January with a scoreless draw in Gosford before Emily Husband's side won 2-1 in the reverse fixture 10 days later despite playing with 10 women for just under an hour.

Semi Finals: Dates and Times

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City - Sunday 21 April at Maitland Regional Sports Ground, 3:00pm AEST

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC - Sunday 21 April at Industree Group Stadium, 5:45pm AEST

Melbourne City v Newcastle Jets - Sunday 28 April at AAMI Park, 1:00pm AEST

