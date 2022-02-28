10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Who Will Uncover The Traitors?

Who Will Uncover The Traitors?

International Psychological Adventure Series Coming To 10 In 2022

Trust No One. That's the theme of 10's riveting brand new series The Traitors, where deception, lies and betrayal are the name of the game, and who you trust might send you packing.

The enthralling and nail-biting series will see some of Australia's most cunning contestants move into grand accommodation and work as a team to complete dramatic and challenging missions that will win silver for their prize pot.

But not all is as it seems. Some of the contestants are secretly Traitors and these Traitors will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eradicating ‘loyal’ contestants.

The Traitors is one of the most sought after international formats, and has already been commissioned in multiple territories including; the U.S and the U.K for local series in those markets.

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content and Programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: "The Traitors is a highly sought-after new series internationally, and we are so pleased to have secured the format for the Australian market. Our production partner, Endemol Shine Australia, will create sensational edge of your set television that will have viewers gripped - and eager to see if the Traitors can remain undetected. It's going to have everyone talking."

Peter Newman, CEO, Endemol Shine Australia, said: "The Traitors is a heart pounding social deduction game where not everyone is who they say they are and trusting another player could be a disastrous mistake! Australian families can expect an entertaining mix of suspicion, deception and betrayal that will have them glued to their screens from beginning to end. We are thrilled to be partnering with 10 on this unique and noisy format."

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC, All3Media International, said: “Since its launch in the Netherlands, IDTV’s The Traitors has captured the TV industry’s imagination and we are thrilled that 10 in Australia will be part of this brand’s journey around the world. 10 provides a brilliant home for premium entertainment.”

The Traitors will commence production in the coming months and will air later this year on 10.

The Traitors will be produced for Network 10 by Endemol Shine Australia, based on the format devised by IDTV, PosVideo and RTL and distributed by All3Media International Limited.

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.