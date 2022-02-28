Who Will Uncover The Traitors?

Trust No One. That's the theme of 10's riveting brand new series The Traitors, where deception, lies and betrayal are the name of the game, and who you trust might send you packing.

The enthralling and nail-biting series will see some of Australia's most cunning contestants move into grand accommodation and work as a team to complete dramatic and challenging missions that will win silver for their prize pot.

But not all is as it seems. Some of the contestants are secretly Traitors and these Traitors will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eradicating ‘loyal’ contestants.

The Traitors is one of the most sought after international formats, and has already been commissioned in multiple territories including; the U.S and the U.K for local series in those markets.

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content and Programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: "The Traitors is a highly sought-after new series internationally, and we are so pleased to have secured the format for the Australian market. Our production partner, Endemol Shine Australia, will create sensational edge of your set television that will have viewers gripped - and eager to see if the Traitors can remain undetected. It's going to have everyone talking."

Peter Newman, CEO, Endemol Shine Australia, said: "The Traitors is a heart pounding social deduction game where not everyone is who they say they are and trusting another player could be a disastrous mistake! Australian families can expect an entertaining mix of suspicion, deception and betrayal that will have them glued to their screens from beginning to end. We are thrilled to be partnering with 10 on this unique and noisy format."

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC, All3Media International, said: “Since its launch in the Netherlands, IDTV’s The Traitors has captured the TV industry’s imagination and we are thrilled that 10 in Australia will be part of this brand’s journey around the world. 10 provides a brilliant home for premium entertainment.”

The Traitors will commence production in the coming months and will air later this year on 10.

The Traitors will be produced for Network 10 by Endemol Shine Australia, based on the format devised by IDTV, PosVideo and RTL and distributed by All3Media International Limited.