The Logies: Live Voting Now Open

Live voting has officially reopened across all ‘Most Popular’ categories ahead of Aussie television’s night of nights, the 61st TV Week Logie Awards.

It's time to get voting for your favourite 10 personalities and shows!

So, who's nominated?

Gold Logie Nominations

Amanda Keller - The Living Room & Dancing With The Stars

Eve Morey - Neighbours

Waleed Aly - The Project

Most Popular Actor and Most Popular Actress

Ryan Moloney and Eve Morey - Neighbours

Most Popular Presenter

Amanda Keller - The Living Room & Dancing With The Stars

Carrie Bickmore - The Project

Julia Morris - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! & Blind Date

Waleed Aly - The Project

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Bonnie Anderson - Neighbours

Most Popular Drama Program

Neighbours

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Dancing With The Stars

Gogglebox Australia

Most Popular Comedy Program

Hughesy, We Have A Problem

Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventure

Have You Been Paying Attention?

Most Popular Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

MasterChef Australia

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

The Living Room

Voting is open now and best of luck to all our nominees on Sunday!

