The Logies: Live Voting Now Open

It's time to get voting for your favourite 10 personalities and shows!

So, who's nominated?

Gold Logie Nominations

Amanda Keller - The Living Room & Dancing With The Stars

Eve Morey - Neighbours

Waleed Aly - The Project

Most Popular Actor and Most Popular Actress

Ryan Moloney and Eve Morey - Neighbours

Most Popular Presenter

Amanda Keller - The Living Room & Dancing With The Stars

Carrie Bickmore - The Project

Julia Morris - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! & Blind Date

Waleed Aly - The Project

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Bonnie Anderson - Neighbours

Most Popular Drama Program

Neighbours

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Dancing With The Stars

Gogglebox Australia

Most Popular Comedy Program

Hughesy, We Have A Problem

Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventure

Have You Been Paying Attention?

Most Popular Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

MasterChef Australia

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

The Living Room

Voting is open now and best of luck to all our nominees on Sunday!