The Logies: Live Voting Now Open

It's time to get voting for your favourite 10 personalities and shows!
So, who's nominated?
Gold Logie Nominations
Amanda Keller - The Living Room & Dancing With The Stars
Eve Morey - Neighbours
Waleed Aly - The Project
Most Popular Actor and Most Popular Actress
Ryan Moloney and Eve Morey - Neighbours
Most Popular Presenter
Amanda Keller - The Living Room & Dancing With The Stars
Carrie Bickmore - The Project
Julia Morris - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! & Blind Date
Waleed Aly - The Project
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Bonnie Anderson - Neighbours
Most Popular Drama Program
Neighbours
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Dancing With The Stars
Gogglebox Australia
Most Popular Comedy Program
Hughesy, We Have A Problem
Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventure
Have You Been Paying Attention?
Most Popular Reality Program
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
MasterChef Australia
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
The Living Room
Voting is open now and best of luck to all our nominees on Sunday!