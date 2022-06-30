The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

After 37 years, 8903 episodes, countless marriages, deaths, births and disasters, it’s time to say goodbye Neighbours.

The history making final episode Australia’s longest running drama, will be simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm, in a gripping and emotional 90-minute finale.

Favourites from the past return to Ramsay St to celebrate with our Erinsborough locals. In a massive homecoming there will be something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985.

Don’t miss an unmissable final week of Neighbours, which starts Monday, July 25.

Neighbours Finale Week on 10 And 10 Peach:

Monday, July 25 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Peach (90-minute finale)