tenplay Debuts Playing For Keeps Web Series

For all the goss on the world of Playing For Keeps, look no further than TGB, the creative companion to TEN’s addictive new drama.



Only on tenplay, the deliciously scandalous web series stars The Loop’s Liv Phyland as host of fictional celebrity gossip show ‘The Goss Boss’, your grandstand expose into Playing For Keeps’ real power players: the WAGs.



TGB dishes the dirt on everything from the feuds to the fashion, what’s really going on behind those perfect smiles to what’s going down between the sheets.



So if you’re thirsty for the juiciest stories, head to tenplay every week after Playing For Keeps and get the goss from The Boss.

TGB is exclusive to 10 play



