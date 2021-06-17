From Olympians to award-winning fashion designers, Gold Logie winners to the daughter of a world-renowned chef, this year 10 celebrities will flex their culinary muscles in an attempt to wow judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

Each are experts in their chosen fields, these celebs will soon see if they have what it takes to conquer Mystery Boxes, Pressure Tests and all the twists the MasterChef kitchen will throw at them.

Meet the cast for Celebrity MasterChef Australia 2021:

Rebecca Gibney

The star of film and TV, Gold Logie winner Rebecca Gibney will be rolling up her sleeves and plating up dishes we’re sure will be packed to the rafters with flavour.

Chrissie Swan

Chrissie was catapulted into the spotlight when she was the runner-up on Big Brother back in 2003. Later, on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and basically made history with THAT reunion with her son. Now, the TV and popular radio presenter is taking another shot at the reality competition life, but this time she’s eyeing the top spot.

Ian Thorpe

To list all of Thorpey’s achievements and records would probably take up more time than any of us have. The Olympian knows a bit about professional competition, but he’s about to be thrown into the deep end when it comes to what the MasterChef kitchen has in store.

Dilruk Jayasinha

The comedian and actor has made us laugh for years, and having spent some time in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Dilruk knows what it’s like to be pushed out of his comfort zone. In the past, DIilruk made no secret about his disinterest in cooking, but he does have a passion for good food, so will that help him in the MasterChef kitchen?

Archie Thompson

The Aussie football legend played for Australia over 50 times and holds the all-time goal-scoring record for a single international match, but he’s looking to add another win to his mantle: the title of Celebrity MasterChef.

Collette Dinnigan

Renowned fashion designer Collette Dinnigan knows what it takes to have good style, and she’s going to be bringing that hustle and discerning eye into the kitchen.

Matt Le Nevez

You’re probably still recovering from that moment from Offspring, so to see Matt Le Nevez running around the MasterChef kitchen may be emotional for all of us, but we can’t wait to see what the award-winning actor will serve up!

Dami Im

From winning The X Factor to representing Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest, Dami has proven time and time again she’s got the pipes to blow away the competition. But does she have the culinary chops to blow away the MasterChef judges?

Nick Riewoldt

As an AFL legend, record breaker and Fox Footy presenter, Rooey has played in some of the biggest stadiums and put it all on the line in front of massive crowds. But now he’ll be heading into one of the most terrifying in Australia: the MasterChef kitchen.

Tilly Ramsay

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay may have a slight advantage over some of the other celebs competing this year, considering her dad is none other than Gordon Ramsay. Having appeared as a guest on a handful of shows like The F Word and Hell’s Kitchen, Tilly is no stranger to competition cooking shows.

We can’t wait to see all these celebs battle it out in Australia’s most iconic kitchen when Celebrity MasterChef Australia comes to Network 10 and 10 play on demand