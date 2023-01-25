It’s Movies Galore: Find These Movies And More On The Moviesphere Channel

Dishing out a 24/7 stream of quality films, the Moviesphere Channel right here on 10 Play is the one-stop shop for your next movie night. From epic thrillers and action films to heartwarming dramas and hilarious rom-coms, there is something for every mood.

Interested? Here’s a list of some of the incredible titles you will find on the Moviesphere Channel.

Awake (2007)

Written and directed by Joby Harold, Awake is a gripping thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat until the last minute. A wealthy young man named Clay Beresford (Hayden Christensen) experiences intraoperative awareness while undergoing surgery. Paralysed and unable to inform his operative team that he is not sedated, Clay must endure the full process while he can feel and hear everything. The story takes a dark turn and while Clay must withstand the ordeal from his state of semi-consciousness, his wife (Jessica Alba) is forced to wrestle with demons of her own.

La La Land (2016)

La La Land is the critically-acclaimed musical drama, directed by Damien Chazelle, that landed six Academy Awards in 2017. Following the love story of a pianist and an actress, drawn together by their desire to follow their dreams, the film details the highs and lows of chasing a career in Hollywood. Receiving high praise for Chazelle’s direction, the powerful performances, score, musical numbers, cinematography and production design, this film is an awe-inspiring watch.

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Great Debaters is a brilliant biographical drama based on the true story of college professor Melvin B. Tolson (Denzel Washington) and the Wiley College debating team of East Texas. Set in 1930s America, the film revolves around the efforts of Professor Tolson and the students from the historically black college to gain equal footing in the debating competition against white American debate teams. Depicting experiences of racism and discrimination faced by black communities in 1930s America, this is a touching and uplifting film, well worth a watch.

The Final Cut (2004)

Another gripping thriller, The Final Cut details the struggles of Alan Hakman (Robin Williams) in a dystopian future with memory recording implants. Hakman is a “cutter” whose job is to edit the memories of the recently deceased into feature length films to be viewed at their funerals. He specializes in editing the stories of unsavory people and as a result comes across some dark truths. His latest assignment hits too close to home and Hakman finds himself in danger.

The Switch (2010)

The Switch is a charming, offbeat rom-com directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. Single, 30-something Kassie Larson (Jennifer Aniston) decides she wants to have a baby on her own. In an awkward turn of events, Kassie’s lovestruck best friend Wally (Jason Bateman) drunkenly replaces her donor’s sperm sample with his own in secret. Kassie moves away from New York to raise her child in her hometown and when she returns with a very Wally-like 7-year-old they begin to question everything.

The Hateful Eight

Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell, among other well-known faces, The Hateful Eight follows the journey of a bounty hunter and his prisoner who encounter a group of dicey strangers as they attempt to find refuge from a blizzard. The film shows off legendary director Quentin Tarantino's signature combination of action, humour and over-the-top violence. Set in Wyoming in the years after the Civil War, the misfit crew wind up battling the elements and each other.

Spy Kids 4

If you have fond memories of the crazy gadgets and adventures of the Spy Kids franchise then you already know this one is a must-watch. Starring Jessica Alba and Joel McHale, Spy Kids 4 is the final installment of the popular Spy Kids series. When a villain by the name of Timekeeper threatens world domination, retired spy Marissa Cortez and her two whip-smart step kids Rebecca and Cecil spring back into action in a fight of good versus evil.

