Introducing... 10 All Access

The latest video-on-demand subscription service is offering over 7,000 commercial-free episodes across platforms (how good are no ads?), including three exciting CBS All Access original series in Australia - Tell Me A Story, The Twilight Zone and Strange Angel- as well as the first season of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight and Why Women Kill. Consumers are also be able to get their hands on CBS prime time series months before they air on Network 10, including new seasons of current hits like Hawaii Five-0.

Feel like binging on your favourite series of The Bachelor whilst inhaling a whole pack of Tim Tams? Or perhaps reliving Aaron and David's wedding day is more your cup of tea? Either way, you will be absolutely spoilt for choice as the 10 All Access library will give you unlimited access to all your loved shows from past seasons, as well as classic TV hits and current shows from Network 10 and CBS. Some of the hit shows include (but aren’t limited to) The Good Wife, NCIS, Cheers and Survivor, as well as Aussie favourites like Neighbours, The Bachelor Australia, The Bachelorette Australia, The Living Room and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

10 All Access is joining 10’s existing viewing network alongside linear broadcast channels 10, 10 Bold and 10 Peach, live streaming and catch-up player 10 play, and news and entertainment site 10 daily.

To access all areas, just jump onto 10allaccess.com.au or download the 10 All Access app onto your mobile, tablet or smart TV. 10 All Access will be available on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and online via 10allaccess.com.au. Subscribers will be able to watch on three screens simultaneously and download episodes to watch offline, anytime. The service will be launching on additional platforms in the coming months.

10 All Access will be free for an entire month for everyone. After that, users will pay only $9.99 a month to continue the subscription, which is cheaper than getting a coffee around the CBD, just saying!

Intrigued about all the new CBS All Access original shows we’ve got coming? Read a little more about them below:

Tell Me A Story

Tell Me A Story takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and re-imagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, the serialised drama is set in modern-day New York City, and the first season interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel into an epic tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. Beware: not suitable for children.

One Dollar

If you’re hungry for more edge-of-your-seat plot twists and turns, then you’re in for a delicious treat. A mystery thriller produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anonymous Content, One Dollar is set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the one-dollar bill and point of view in each episode paints a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.

Strange Angel

Strange Angel is a drama series created by Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Wrestler) and produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Based on George Pendle's book of the same name, Strange Angel explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction.

The story follows the life of Jack Parsons, a mysterious and brilliant man in 1930s Los Angeles, who by day helps birth the entirely unknown discipline of American rocketry, and by night is a performer of sex magick rituals and a disciple to occultist Aleister Crowley.

