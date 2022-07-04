Hawaii Five-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about a new elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the Islands' sun-drenched beaches.

Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer-turned-cop, returns to Oahu to investigate his father’s murder and stays after Hawaii’s former governor persuades him to head up the new team: his rules, her backing, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

However, now there’s a new governor in office with a stricter rulebook that McGarrett and his team will need to contend with. Joining McGarrett is Detective Danny “Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop – a working man in paradise who prefers skyscrapers to the coastline – who's committed to keeping the Islands safe for his young daughter; Chin Ho Kelly, an ex-Honolulu police detective and former protégé of McGarrett’s father, who was wrongly accused of corruption; Dr. Max Bergman, the quirky coroner; and Chin’s cousin, Kono Kalakaua, a beautiful and fearless native, eager to establish herself among the department’s elite.

Assisting the team is Lt. Catherine Rollins, a dedicated military officer with romantic ties to McGarrett. McGarrett vows to bring closure to his father’s case, while the state’s brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, is determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.