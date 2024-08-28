Liz Cantor Joins 10 News First Queensland As Weather Presenter

Network 10 has already delivered the breaking news that respected journalist, Sharyn Ghidella, will anchor the 10 News First Queensland bulletin live from the Brisbane studios, but hold on to your umbrellas, because there's more!

Network 10 is thrilled to reveal that accomplished weather presenter, Liz Cantor, is joining 10 News First Queensland to bring viewers what they need to know about their local and national weather.

Starting this Monday, 2 September, Liz will be the ray of sunshine Queenslanders need, drawing on her 15 years of experience presenting the weather and a passion for predicting the unpredictable.

Liz said: “I feel honoured to be part of a return of local news to Queensland. I am really excited to take weather out into our community, involving more people and showcasing great places. I want 10 to be the home of ’the people's weather’ and I can’t wait for that interaction to begin.

“I was in awe of 10 News’ Executive Editor, Erin Edwards, as a journalist, and I truly believe in the fast-paced fun environment 10 is known for, she will challenge this team to achieve their full potential and deliver that to viewers.

"I began working with Sharyn Ghidella in 2007. People know her as a calm, composed, intelligent news anchor - and she is all these things - but I also know her as someone witty and always encouraging and supportive to the females around her.

“I’ve always called her the crown straightener… if it’s crooked, she won’t let you go without quietly straightening it for you! That’s the person she is. I marvelled at how she managed to juggle motherhood and work, and it definitely was a picture I referenced when coming back to work after having my own children."

Erin Edwards, Executive Editor 10 News First Queensland, said: “A surfer since she could walk, Liz has been reading weather charts since childhood. Liz knows the forecast is as important for families at the beach as it is for farmers in the bush, which she has explored extensively. We are thrilled to share her decades of knowledge with 10 News First Queensland viewers.”

Martin White, Head of Broadcast News, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: “Liz is a great addition to our Queensland team, bringing the vital weather details from across the region. She’ll be based on the Gold Coast, with her trademark energy and expertise.”

Network Meteorologist and climate expert Josh Holt will continue in his role as Sydney weather presenter as well as giving unparalleled insights into Australia’s weather systems across all markets.

Josh said: “It is great to see the bulletin back in our local studio and Liz joining the team. I am looking forward to seeing her get out and about telling our local stories.”

Liz made waves long before her weather career. Liz travelled the globe as a competitive surfer sponsored by Billabong, and in 2003, she became the first female Surf Judge to take on the World Surf League’s international circuit.

With a Journalism degree and a Meteorology Course under her belt, Liz was always drawn to media. Her early career saw her making a splash in Australian films and TV dramas before catching her big break after winning the reality show, The Mole.

Since 2005, Liz has been a staple of Queensland’s screens, presenting everything from Channel 7’s adventure lifestyle programs Creek to Coast and Weekender to weather segments and national Gold Lotto draws.

Now, with nearly 20 years of live television experience under her umbrella, Liz is ready to embark on her next challenge with 10 News First Queensland.

Liz Cantor joins 10 News First Queensland as Weather Presenter from Monday, 2 September at 5.00pm on 10 and 10 Play