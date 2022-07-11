10 play Trending

First Look: Kylie And Jason Return To Ramsay Street For Neighbours Finale

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

The first look at the highly anticipated return of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to Ramsay Street.

And these images do not disappoint! Get a first look below...

Neighbours. Scott (Jason Donovan) dressed in green checked shit and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) dressed in blue denim jumpsuit hugging in front of fence. First Look, Final Season 2022
Neighbours Final Season. Scott (Jason Donovan), Charlene (Kylie Minogue) First Look, 2022
Neighbours. Scott (Jason Donovan) dressed in green checked shit and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) dressed in blue denim jumpsuit hugging while leaning on green car. First Look, Final Season 2022
Neighbours Final Season. First look at Scott (Jason Donovan), Charlene (Kylie Minogue) 2022

Reprising their roles as lovebirds Charlene and Scott, the history making final episode of Australia’s longest running drama Neighbours, will be simulcast on 10, 10 Peach and 10 Play on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm, in a gripping and emotional 90-minute finale.

Don’t miss an unmissable final week of Neighbours, which starts Monday, July 25.

Neighbours Finale Week On 10, 10 Peach And 10 Play:

Monday, July 25 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Peach (90-minute finale)

