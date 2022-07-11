First Look: Kylie And Jason Return To Ramsay Street For Neighbours Finale

The first look at the highly anticipated return of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to Ramsay Street.

And these images do not disappoint! Get a first look below...

Reprising their roles as lovebirds Charlene and Scott, the history making final episode of Australia’s longest running drama Neighbours, will be simulcast on 10, 10 Peach and 10 Play on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm, in a gripping and emotional 90-minute finale.

Don’t miss an unmissable final week of Neighbours, which starts Monday, July 25.

Neighbours Finale Week On 10, 10 Peach And 10 Play:

Monday, July 25 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Peach (90-minute finale)