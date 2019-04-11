10 play Trending

Bachelor In Paradise: Vanessa Sunshine's Most Memorable One-Liners

Vanessa Sunshine’s time in Paradise was about as short-lived as Brittney’s conga line, and we’re pretty bummed. Devastated, to be exact.

Here’s a snapshot at all the memorable one-liners that only the self- confessed Miss ‘Resting B*tchface’ could get away with!

“Do I even need an introduction? People will know who I am.”

“Yeah, look, I have a good resting bitch face. But I do smile.”

Osher – “What brings you to Paradise, Vanessa Sunshine?”

Vanessa - “Obviously, I got a shit Bachelor”

Producer - “It could be love at first sight!”

Vanessa - “I don’t believe in that shit”

“It’s not like I’m gonna marry them, it’s fine”

“Oh, f**k. I picked Nathan”

“His shaved chest stubble was poking into me. Honestly, the date was shit”

“I’m hoping there is a little bit more variety in Paradise. Obviously, I was not thrilled”

Vale Kween Sunshine, we’ll miss ya!

