7 Times Mr Bean Was The Original Hot Mess

From getting a turkey stuck on his head or losing his swimmers in a public pool to being underwhelmed on a roller coaster, Mr Bean has seen and done it all!
We’ve comprised a list of 7 of Mr Bean’s funniest hot mess moments!
Taking BYO lunch to the extreme
This is not meal prep you’d expect to see sitting on a park bench.
Getting Changed in Public
Fancy a quick dip? Nothing is easy when Mr Bean is involved…
Losing It In A Horror Movie
We all remember our first time watching Paranormal Activity
Armchair Driving
Who other than Mr Bean would invent a way to drive that’s not exactly fail safe?
Head Full Of Turkey
The iconic moment which will never let you look at Turkey the same way again.
Mr Bean v Man At Disco
What to do when your accidentally provocative dance moves aren’t enough to woo your crush?
Mr Bean Bares All
Lost your swimmers at a public pool? This is something you can try.
The immensely popular series has sparked two films and a cartoon series.
See where it all began, binge a full season of Mr Bean on 10 play on demand!