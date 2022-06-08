7 Times Mr Bean Was The Original Hot Mess

From getting a turkey stuck on his head or losing his swimmers in a public pool to being underwhelmed on a roller coaster, Mr Bean has seen and done it all!

We’ve comprised a list of 7 of Mr Bean’s funniest hot mess moments!

Taking BYO lunch to the extreme

This is not meal prep you’d expect to see sitting on a park bench.

Getting Changed in Public

Fancy a quick dip? Nothing is easy when Mr Bean is involved…

Losing It In A Horror Movie

We all remember our first time watching Paranormal Activity

Armchair Driving

Who other than Mr Bean would invent a way to drive that’s not exactly fail safe?

Head Full Of Turkey

The iconic moment which will never let you look at Turkey the same way again.

Mr Bean v Man At Disco

What to do when your accidentally provocative dance moves aren’t enough to woo your crush?

Mr Bean Bares All

Lost your swimmers at a public pool? This is something you can try.

The immensely popular series has sparked two films and a cartoon series.

See where it all began, binge a full season of Mr Bean on 10 play on demand!