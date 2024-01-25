10 News First Journalist/Presenter Sandra Sully AM Recognised In Australia Day Honours

Recognised today in the 2024 Australia Day Honours, Sandra has been an integral part of the 10 News First team since 1990 and is one of the most recognisable and respected faces on Australian television.

During her distinguished media career that has spanned over three decades, Sandra has hosted major Network news events including the Federal Election coverage, the Federal Budget, the Royal Wedding and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral from London, and Oprah Winfrey’s Big ‘O’ event at the Botanical Gardens.

Sandra has been at the forefront reporting on some of the biggest stories making headlines both globally and locally. Sandra was the first Australian journalist to break the news of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States and was on the ground in Thredbo covering the devastating 1997 landslide and the rescue of lone survivor Stuart Diver.

Sandra is a storyteller and her engaging warmth, style and versatility have enabled her to cover numerous national news events such as Commonwealth and Olympic Games, as well as becoming the first woman to co-host the iconic Melbourne Cup/Spring Carnival, a role she filled for seven years.

Sandra is a passionate sports fan and was on the board of Hockey Australia from 2014-2023, and the Vice President from 2019-2023, and has been serving on the Board of Directors for Hockey ONE since 2022, as well as being one of the first women members of the prestigious Carbine Club of New South Wales, which supports children in sport.

Sandra is the Patron of SpinalCure Australia and has been for more than 20 years. As Patron, Sandra has been a key driver in securing major and ongoing funding for research into curing spinal cord injury. Due to the combined hard work of everyone involved, Federal funding grants are currently being actioned and eWALK trials are being rolled out. It is now not a matter of if but when a cure will be found.

Sandra launched her award-winning podcast Short Black With Sandra Sully in 2019, where she talks candidly to a series of intriguing and inspiring women who have something interesting to say, about what really matters, to highlight the important work these extraordinary women are doing.

For many years, Sandra worked tirelessly on her passion project Agenda, raising the voice of Australian women on International Women's Day, she staged the inaugural Long Lunch, as well as publishing a coffee table book with all proceeds donated to women's charities, namely Women’s Legal Services QLD (WLSQ) supporting domestic violence services.

Sandra is also a regular on panels celebrating women and creating awareness of women’s issues, internally at Paramount internationally and in the wider community.

Sandra Sully said: "I am very humbled and honoured to receive this recognition which stems from working in an industry I love. It is a privilege to be a journalist and work in a profession which I believe in and its ability to shine the light on inequality and how to bring about change. My role has given me many amazing opportunities and I am so grateful to be able to give back to the community in areas I am passionate about.

"I have always strived to honour my profession and raise the bar with the issues I believe need to be highlighted and where I can make a difference.

"I would like to thank all the many people who have supported and guided me along the way. Especially my dedicated and hardworking colleagues, my loving family, supportive friends and mentors."

Martin White, VP Broadcast News, said: "This is a fitting testament to the great impact Sandra has had, and continues to have, on Australian society. She's an inspiration to our entire organisation, and we are all very proud to be associated with her."

Sandra Sully's recognition in the Australia Day Honours is a testament to her hard-work, service and dedication to the Australian media, charities and community.