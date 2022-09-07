Top Wing follows four best friend rescue birds--Swift, Penny, Rod and Brody--who are training to earn their wings at the Top Wing Academy on Big Swirl Island. With the help of their mentor Speedy, and unique turbo-charged vehicles and high-tech gadgets, the cadets are assigned different missions to sharpen their rescue skills and help those in need while learning valuable lessons along the way. Produced by 9 Story Media Group, Top Wing features storylines that help preschoolers build self-confidence, and includes lessons about perseverance and hard work.