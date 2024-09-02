Top Wing - S1 Ep. 23

Episodes
S1 Ep. 26 - Top Wing Rescues Survivor Bear / Timmy Wings IT
The Cadets team up to rescue TV adventure star Survivor Bear, who comes to Big Swirl to brave Icy Summit. When Swift hurts his wing, Timmy Turtle has to help pilot the Flash-Wing to save the day.
S1 Ep. 25 - Penny Rescues The Aqua Wing / Bananas Away
When Rocco and Chomps race off in Penny's Aqua-Wing, she must use Chomps' sub to get it back. Sandy Stork delivers party treats to the school.
S1 Ep. 24 - Turtle Train Clean Up / Anyu's Friendship Party
When the train loaded with recycling rolls out of control, it's Top Wing to the rescue! Anyu throws a Friendship Party! Team Top Wing VROOMS into action to make sure everyone get there on time.
S1 Ep. 23 - Junior Cadets Rescue / Sunken Treasure Race
When Baddy tries to show he can be a rescue hero, all the Cadets have to team up to rescue Baddy! The cadets, the bats and the crocs have a race to save the treasure.
S1 Ep. 22 - Flying Banana Bandits! / Penny's Chillin' Playdate
The Banana Bandits take Shirley's delivery fliers and are headed for Commodore's hot air balloon. Penny has to rescue Anyu and Yuka.
S1 Ep. 21 - Bea's Day Off / Top Wing Big Swirl Games
Trying to give Bea a day off, Swift's jet goes haywire, they need Bea to race to the rescue. Brody was upset about skateboarding, because he can only do some surfing.
S1 Ep. 20 - Baddy Up To No Good / Rooster Brewster
When Baddy McBat rescues Big Swirl residents from problems he caused, the Cadets end up rescuing Baddy. The cadets accidentally lost Rod's Toy.