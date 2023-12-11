Zac Efron Praises Matthew Perry During Speech At Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The High School Musical star, 36, was honoured in the category of motion pictures on Monday, with The Iron Claw director Sean Durkin and co-star Jeremy Allen White giving a speech at the event, alongside Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller.

Ahead of unveiling his star, Efron described the honour as "so surreal" and "just insane".

"I really also want to mention someone that is not here today, and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again," he said.

"Collaborating with him ... it was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, for that, thank you so much Matthew.

"Thinking about you a lot today."

Efron, who played Troy Bolton in the High School Musical films, also said he was "eternally grateful" to the director Kenny Ortega, who was in the audience.

"I still think about it everyday, I still sing the songs in the shower. Go Wildcats," he said.

Teller, who starred opposite Efron in That Awkward Moment in 2014, described Efron as a "triple threat".

"There isn't a type of film Zac that you haven't starred in and excelled in," the 36-year-old said.

"He's sung and danced and held his own opposite Hugh Jackman, which if you've seen Oklahoma! or (The) Boy From Oz, that is really impressive.

"Working with Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry has since said that he was so impressed with your comedic abilities working with him that he said if there was ever to be a biopic on him, he would want you to play him.

"And I know how much that meant to you. He's one of the all-time greats."

Efron became a household name starring in Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel film High School Musical in 2006, reprising his role in two sequel films.

Since then, he has had a varied career from starring as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, to playing Zendaya's on-screen love interest in hit musical film The Greatest Showman.

Other notable credits include 17 Again alongside Perry, Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson, and 2007 hit musical Hairspray with a host of famous faces including John Travolta.

He will next be seen playing Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw opposite White, which tells the true story of the Von Erich brothers who made history in the wrestling world.

Meanwhile, next year he will star in romantic comedy A Family Affair opposite Nicole Kidman and Joey King, as well as reuniting with Peter Farrelly for the fantasy comedy film, Ricky Stanicky.

It comes after he starred opposite Academy Award winning Russell Crowe in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, directed by Farrelly.