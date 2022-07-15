Would You Try A Dating App That Matches You Based On Your Meme Preference?

If you’re sick of the conventional dating apps like Tinder and Hinge, why not try something a little more unique. Particularly if you consider humour a big part of compatability.

Instead of swiping right or left on a person, Schmooze invites its users to “swipe on memes, not people”, matching them by their sense of humour, according to Business Insider.

Just like a normal dating app, if you like a meme you swipe right, if the meme is mid then you swipe left.

You can even wipe up to super like a meme.

After swiping through memes for a while, the apps algorithm will give you a match, showing you a profile with similar taste in memes.

The app then begins to behave like a normal dating app, with a photo and a brief description, but with a meme-based twist.

Instead of a simple yes or no decision, you instead must decide whether to “schmooze” or “snooze” the person you have been matched with.

Schmooze has a collection of 50,000 memes hand-picked by its team of meme officers – and no, we didn’t just make that up, that is a real job to ensure users are always met with new content.

The app was developed by 27-year-old Vidya Madhavan, first though of the concept while working as an analyst in India.

Speaking to The Daily Press, the CEO emphasised that memes are reminders of a “point in time, a point in life” worth cherishing.

“Memes say so much about each of us and communicate so much in just being a text or just being an image,” she said.

“I would love for everyone to give it a shot because it’s a new concept.

“Hopefully we can surprise, amaze, and excite people a lot more. The memes are getting more exciting.”

Will you be giving Schmooze a go, or will you be Snoozing it?