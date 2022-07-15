The Project

Would You Try A Dating App That Matches You Based On Your Meme Preference?

In the already overcrowded dating app industry, it’s hard for new apps to stand out and catch people’s attention, so why not swipe based on memes rather than looks.

If you’re sick of the conventional dating apps like Tinder and Hinge, why not try something a little more unique. Particularly if you consider humour a big part of compatability.  

 

Instead of swiping right or left on a person, Schmooze invites its users to “swipe on memes, not people”, matching them by their sense of humour, according to Business Insider. 

 

Just like a normal dating app, if you like a meme you swipe right, if the meme is mid then you swipe left. 

You can even wipe up to super like a meme. 

After swiping through memes for a while, the apps algorithm will give you a match, showing you a profile with similar taste in memes. 

 

The app then begins to behave like a normal dating app, with a photo and a brief description, but with a meme-based twist. 

 

Instead of a simple yes or no decision, you instead must decide whether to “schmooze” or “snooze” the person you have been matched with. 

 

Schmooze has a collection of 50,000 memes hand-picked by its team of meme officers – and no, we didn’t just make that up, that is a real job to ensure users are always met with new content. 

 

The app was developed by 27-year-old Vidya Madhavan, first though of the concept while working as an analyst in India. 

 

Speaking to The Daily Press, the CEO emphasised that memes are reminders of a “point in time, a point in life” worth cherishing. 

 

“Memes say so much about each of us and communicate so much in just being a text or just being an image,” she said. 

 

“I would love for everyone to give it a shot because it’s a new concept. 

 

“Hopefully we can surprise, amaze, and excite people a lot more. The memes are getting more exciting.” 

 

Will you be giving Schmooze a go, or will you be Snoozing it? 

