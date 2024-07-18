The Project

Woolworths Shopper’s Outrage Over $19 Price For Three Grocery Items

A Woolworths shopper has sparked outrage after sharing his shop of three standard items cost him nearly $19 at the checkout.

The anonymous man posted on Reddit a photo of his item - milk, a single tomato and a packet of chicken thighs - that he bought at a Woolworths in Melbourne on Monday.

The 2L of lactose free milk was $5.80, the tomato was $1.28 and the 680-gram pack of chicken thighs was $11.90.

“Note I had just grabbed what I needed and took the photo because it seemed absurd looking at the items. No doubt there are more efficient and cheap ways to shop, that is not what I was trying to showcase here,” he replied to a comment.

In a statement, Woolworths defended the price of the groceries, saying it works “hard to provide value to our customers, as well as a variety of options to suit their needs”.

“It’s important to note that lactose-free milk is more expensive than regular milk due to the additional processing required to remove the natural lactose,” the spokesperson said.

“The tray of RSPCA Approved chicken fillets contains several servings which could make for a family meal or be enjoyed over a couple of days.”

Image: Reddit

Selena Gomez Receives First Acting Emmy Nomination

