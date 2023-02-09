The Project

Woolies Axe Logan Paul & KSI Prime Energy Drink Australian Meet-Ups Over Safety Concerns

Fans have been left livid after Woolworths cancelled the highly-anticipated drink's launch of social media stars KSI and Logan Paul in Perth and Sydney.

The much-anticipated arrival of YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI has been put on hold after Woolworths announced they have cancelled all meet-ups with the social media stars.

Paul and KSI had only just arrived in Australia in the lead-up to what was expected to be a blockbuster couple of days in Aus promoting their energy drink 'Prime'.

Woolworths had obtained exclusive rights to sell the drink in Australia, and the pair were set to make appearances in Perth and Sydney Woolworths to officially launch the drink in Aus.

The first event was set for February 11 at the Midvale Central Shopping Centre in Perth.

However, after consultation with WA Police, the supermarket giant announced they were cancelling all events with Paul and KSI due to safety concerns. 

"Following a safety and security review and with the advice of WA Police, our security providers and the City of Swan, we are not satisfied in the interests of public safety for this event to occur at the Midvale Central Shopping Centre car park on Saturday, February 11," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

"We know this is disappointing for customers and fans of PRIME drinks. However, public safety must come first."

Although some fans were still optimistic about a Sydney meet-and-greet, Woolies quickly shut down any rumours of a rescheduled event at Sydney's Town Hall store.

"We would like to reiterate that there is no planned activity with Prime at any Woolworths stores ahead of the drinks being on sale exclusively within our stores later this month."

Many fans took to social media to express their anger over the cancellations.

"Aldi UK launched it fine, so why can't one Woolworths store manage it?" one user wrote.

"I'm livid. I've been looking forward to this," said another.

Surrounding stores were even disappointed with the cancellations, saying they were looking forward to the crowd.

"We were a little surprised that it was cancelled," one store clerk said.

"We were a little concerned about the amount of people, but obviously we did assume that the right precautions would have been put in place."

