Woody Harrelson Believes Matthew McConaughey Could Be His Brother

Superstar Woody Harrelson revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that Mattew McConaughey could be his brother.

"There is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother," he said.

"It's crazy, we were in Greece, and we were watching the U.S. team win the World Cup, and I don't know, I mentioned something about regrets, and I said, you know, it's odd that my father has no regrets.

"I've known Ma Mac a long time, she goes 'I knew… your father', and it was (the pause) that I found a little troubling, or interesting.

"The year of his birth, nine months before – she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim."

McConaughey confirmed the rumours but expressed his doubts about getting the test done.

"It's a little easier for Wood to say 'come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" McConaughey told Kelly Ripa.

"It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go 'wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."