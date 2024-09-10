Woman Caught Allegedly Planting Cockroach In Food To Avoid Paying The Bill

The incident occurred at the Puerto Chale Restaurant in Guadalajara, Mexico, and now footage of the perpetrator has racked up a whopping 3.3 million views on TikTok after the restaurant posted it to their account.

In the footage, the woman is seen sitting at the head of a table, accompanied by three other people.

She is seen looking around before sliding her hand under the table and pulling out what appears to be a small container. After tipping the contents of the container onto her meal, she returns to conversation.

Moments later, she raises her hand to her mouth in shock, gagging and making vomiting gestures whilst calling the waitress over to show her the dead cockroach. The boy next to her is seen smirking, clearly amused by the scene.

The woman allegedly threatened to kick up a scene if charged for the meal with her family, and Puerto Chale chose to waive the bill.

Once the family had left the restaurant, the manager reviewed the CCTV footage, confirming their suspicions that the family had scammed them.

Locals have even given the woman the nickname 'Roach Lady'.