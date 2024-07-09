The Project

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

A woman has shared the moment she was brought to tears by a sweet gesture from her 98-year-old neighbour.

Kelly McDuff shared on TikTok the story of how her new neighbour brought her a cake to welcome her to the neighbourhood on the day she moved in.

"We just moved into a house and my 98-year-old neighbour just dropped off a cake to welcome us to the neighbourhood," the text onscreen read.

"He's lived here for 52 years and 'hopes we love it as much as he has.”

The video shows an emotion Kelly watching as the kind-hearted man makes his way back to his own home, before panning to the chocolate bundt cake he delivered.

“I love it here,” she said in the caption

Kelly is continuing the tradition of cake-giving, and she shared a video of her making a birthday cake for another elderly neighbour.

Rumours Swirling Miley Cyrus To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Rumours have been circulating online that Miley Cyrus will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025.
    Tropical Storm Beryl's howling winds and torrential rain have killed at least three people in southeast Texas.
    Kmart shoppers will not be able to return items without a receipt for “change of mind” refunds, with the retail giant enforcing the policy from August 1.
    Australia has condemned a strike on a Ukrainian children's hospital as "abhorrent" while Kyiv's envoy has called it one of Russia's worst attacks.
    A petition has been launched to rename a laneway in Melbourne's CBD after the Minogue sisters.