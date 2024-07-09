Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

Kelly McDuff shared on TikTok the story of how her new neighbour brought her a cake to welcome her to the neighbourhood on the day she moved in.

"We just moved into a house and my 98-year-old neighbour just dropped off a cake to welcome us to the neighbourhood," the text onscreen read.

"He's lived here for 52 years and 'hopes we love it as much as he has.”

The video shows an emotion Kelly watching as the kind-hearted man makes his way back to his own home, before panning to the chocolate bundt cake he delivered.

“I love it here,” she said in the caption

Kelly is continuing the tradition of cake-giving, and she shared a video of her making a birthday cake for another elderly neighbour.