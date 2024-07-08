Wimbledon's Ridiculous Way Of Hurrying Up A Rain Delay

Officials at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club have figured out that the quickest way to get the umpires off the courts is to not let them climb down from their high chairs but to simply wheel them off.

With London's bleak summer in full force, the umpires are getting plenty of mileage being carted off the courts, in what looks to be a pretty bumpy ride.

The official Wimbledon social media accounts posted a video of umpire Renaud Lichtenstein being unceremoniously being pushed off the court, and reacting hilariously as his chair went from the grass, across the drainage grates and on to the concrete.

Australia's Singles' Wimbledon hopes rest on the shoulders of Alex De Minaur, who is through to the last 16.

De Minaur would move to sixth from his current career-high ninth in the ATP's live world rankings should he defeat French whizz kid Arthur Fils on Monday to reach a maiden Wimbledon quarter-final.