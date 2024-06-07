Wallace And Gromit Will Return After Over A Decade For Star-Studded Christmas Special

The film, titled ‘Vengeance Most Fowl’, will be 70-minutes long and will focus on Gromit's worry that Wallace has become too dependent on his inventions.

His worries are proven right when Wallace invents a 'smart gnome' that develops a mind of its own.

It will welcome the return of the iconic penguin supervillain Feathers McGraw, Ben Whitehead as the voice of Wallace, and comedian Peter Kay is back as Chief Inspector Mackintosh.

The original cast members will star alongside some new faces, including Lauren Patel and Reece Shearsmith, and you can expect cameos from Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh and Lenny Henry.

The new Wallace and Gromit feature film comes over a decade after their last special A Matter Of Loaf And Death aired.