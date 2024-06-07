The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Wallace And Gromit Will Return After Over A Decade For Star-Studded Christmas Special

Wallace And Gromit Will Return After Over A Decade For Star-Studded Christmas Special

In 2022 it was announced that Wallace and Gromit would be returning to our screens for a special 2024 Christmas feature film, and now the star-studded cast has been revealed.

The film, titled ‘Vengeance Most Fowl’, will be 70-minutes long and will focus on Gromit's worry that Wallace has become too dependent on his inventions.

His worries are proven right when Wallace invents a 'smart gnome' that develops a mind of its own.

It will welcome the return of the iconic penguin supervillain Feathers McGraw, Ben Whitehead as the voice of Wallace, and comedian Peter Kay is back as Chief Inspector Mackintosh.

The original cast members will star alongside some new faces, including Lauren Patel and Reece Shearsmith, and you can expect cameos from Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh and Lenny Henry.

The new Wallace and Gromit feature film comes over a decade after their last special A Matter Of Loaf And Death aired.

Laura Jones Wins Archibald Prize With Portrait Of Tim Winton
NEXT STORY

Laura Jones Wins Archibald Prize With Portrait Of Tim Winton

Advertisement

Related Articles

Laura Jones Wins Archibald Prize With Portrait Of Tim Winton

Laura Jones Wins Archibald Prize With Portrait Of Tim Winton

Sydney-based artist Laura Jones has become the 12th woman to win the prestigious Archibald Prize in its 103-year history.
Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Discuss Matildas Star Lydia Williams' Retirement

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Discuss Matildas Star Lydia Williams' Retirement

Amy Poehler appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where they discussed Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams.
Australian Designers Have Spoken And Skivvies Are Officially Back On Trend

Australian Designers Have Spoken And Skivvies Are Officially Back On Trend

Thanks to the rising popularity of 90s fashion, the skivvy is finally having its much-deserved renaissance.
Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy

Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy

Google will soon be rolling out changes to its popular Maps application to ensure greater security and privacy for users.
Jennifer Aniston 'Never Imagined' The Incredible Success Of Friends

Jennifer Aniston 'Never Imagined' The Incredible Success Of Friends

Jennifer Aniston says she is surprised that Friends has lived on in popularity, 20 years after the incredibly popular sitcom ended.