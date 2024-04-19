The Project

Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

We didn’t have this on our 2024 bingo card, but the Wiggles have just dropped an electronic dance album titled The Wiggles Sound System: Rave Of Innocence.

This news comes less than a week after DJ Dorothy did a surprise set at Melbourne’s Billboard nightclub.

The album features 14 of the Wiggles biggest hits, remixed and infused with a fresh dance sound. The much-loved children’s entertainers worked with DJ and Justice Crew member Lenny Pearce on the album.

"This project was super fun to work on," Pearce told ABC News Breakfast. "I had the chance to reinvent the songs of my childhood to the sounds of my adulthood."

You can expect to hear the trusty old fan favourites such as Hot Potato and Fruit Salad, but also newer songs like Baby Shark.

Pearce relied on the help of his young daughter Mila to help finesse the album.

"She was actually sitting in my studio, in her highchair, from when she was about six months old and I was making them," he said. "I could see her moving in her chair, so I knew it was a good sign! I have been playing it [the album] for her for the last few months and she loves it."

The Wiggles Sound System: Rave of Innocence is available to stream from today.

