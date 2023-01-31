Viagra May Reduce Cardiovascular Risk In Men, New Study Finds

A recent study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine examined data from over 70,000 men experiencing erectile dysfunction (ED), where the health outcomes of those taking ED medication such as Viagra to those who did not take the medication.

Researchers found that men who took ED medications were 13 per cent less likely to suffer a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE).

Men exposed to ED medications such as Viagra had a 39 per cent lower risk of dying due to cardiovascular-related causes, and overall mortality was reduced by 25 per cent.

Those who took the largest amount of the drugs over the study period found the greatest reduction in MACE, heart attacks and stroke, with a 55 per cent reduction in MACE and a 49 per cent reduction in overall mortality.

However, study lead author Dr Robert A Kloner urged people to temper their expectations with the study with more research required.

“We did find a greater benefit on MACE with higher doses. However, our study was a retrospective study, and until a prospective, placebo-controlled study of various doses is performed we cannot recommend doses,” he told Medical News Today.

“In addition, we are not suggesting that PDE-5 inhibitors be used off-label. They should only be used for the treatment of ED or pulmonary hypertension, on the label, at the recommended dose levels.”

Dr Kloner explained that results from these studies might help encourage more government funding to continue their research.

“It would be great if the government (NIH) was interested. […] Perhaps some of these more recent retrospective studies that have shown very consistent and positive results will re-awaken interest in funding these drugs for new indications from various sources,” said Dr. Kloner.