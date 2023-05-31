The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK To Change Working Holiday Rules For Australia, Aussies To Be Eligible Until They Are 35

UK To Change Working Holiday Rules For Australia, Aussies To Be Eligible Until They Are 35

Young Australians will be able to live and work in the UK longer and take advantage of a special visa up to the age of 35 under eased rules agreed between the two nations. 

The free trade deal between Australia and the UK has come into effect, with the full migration benefits to kick in next year.

The age limit for people wanting to apply for working holidays in the UK has been raised by five years to 35 under the Youth Mobility Scheme.

They will also be able to extend their working visa for a third year if they choose.

Brits wanting to come to Australia on a working holiday visa will likewise see the same increase in the eligible age range, and the same extension for the duration of the program.

Trade Minister Don Farrell said the reciprocal migration changes reflected the government's commitment to easing cost of living pressures.

"The Australia-UK free trade agreement will not only deliver significant benefits to Australia's economy and strengthen an already close relationship with the UK, but also increase opportunities for young Australians and UK citizens to live and work in each country," he said.

"The new arrangements will complement medium and longer-term efforts to address domestic skill deficits through education, training and sectoral reform in Australia."

In a statement, the Law Council of Australia said the agreement was "particularly significant" for both the Australian and UK legal professions, as it establishes a Legal Services Regulatory Dialogue.

"The dialogue will provide an important opportunity to consider contemporary approaches to enhance legal services trade and professional mobility of lawyers, which is presently hindered by limited recognition of professional qualifications," president Luke Murphy said.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said the UK trade deal was one of the last two to be signed under the previous coalition government.

"This is a good deal and a great opportunity for Australia to surge back in having the UK as one of our larger trading partners," he told Sky News.

The UK is Australia's 12th largest trading partner, with two-way goods trade worth $10 billion in 2022, and two-way services trade worth $4.4 billion in the 2021/22 financial year.

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL
NEXT STORY

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

The coaches at the centre of the Hawthorn racism scandal say they have been ‘vindicated’ after the AFL formally closed its investigation into claims of bullying and coercion of Indigenous players.
RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has suggested Aussies should either find a flatmate or move back home with their parents to bring down rent prices, which are expected to rise even further.
Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Teachers are overworked and underpaid, and now, according to ethics expert Howard Whitton, they're spoiled as well.
82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

It has been reported that Al Pacino, 82, is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

This wouldn't have happened if he drove an electric.