TV Host Reveals She Brushes Her Teeth In The Shower, Sparking Debate

US TV hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager started debating over the habit on TODAY.

Hoda shared that she likes to be efficient in the morning when getting ready, telling Jenna, "I'm all about saving time."

"So in my shower, I have all my hair products, my body wash products, the glove with the loofah-like thing."

Hoda then shares that while she waits for her leave-in conditioner timer to be up, she reaches for her toothbrush.

"I'm brushing my teeth. I know how long this takes and then [mimics spitting out the toothpaste] all done."

The confession leaves Jenna horrified, commenting, "That's why God made sinks."

"I do believe that the shower is not a place to brush our teeth," she adds.

"I believe that's why God made us sinks or a human did, but you know, you go get in the shower and you step on your plaque. You step on all the gunk! You're brushing the plaque off your teeth, and then you're spitting it into the drain where the next morning you stand to put on your loofah and rub yourself up!"

Jenna then asks how often Hoda cleans her shower, to which she says, "once a week."

"So for six days, if I'm doing my math correctly, you are stepping on your food!" Jenna exclaims.

"But [in the shower] you are washing your body so all that [dirt] from the day is there too," Hoda says. "It's all going down the drain!"

The debate continued after the show posted the clip to social media, where Hoda garnered a lot of support.

"Team Hoda!" one person commented, while another added, "You're cleaning your body, teeth are part of that!"

"Shower brushing is the way of life," another commented. "Saves so much extra time at the sink in the mornings."

"Multitasking at its best - brush those teeth, condition the hair and shave your legs all at once" another wrote.

However, some came to the defence of Jenna's reaction. "OMG! NO!! The germs in your mouth, the bacteria flying everywhere while you are showering just make me sick. Plus, are you really standing there wasting water while you brush your teeth?"

"I'm with Jenna, I need to brush, floss and use my tongue scraper. I need a mirror for all that!" another wrote.