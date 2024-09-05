Travis Kelce’s Team Slams False Taylor Swift Breakup PR Contract

A Full Scope Public Relations representative told Page Six that the document titled “Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce’s Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift” was “entirely false and fabricated were not created, issued or authorised by this agency.”

The original Reddit post containing images of the false contract has been removed.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the spokesperson says.

A source apparently close to the situation told Page Six that the fabricated documents seemed to be a school project made by a diehard fan.

The PR plan was initially shared on Snapchat with the caption, “This is on emilys desk rn lol.”

Full Scope told Page Six that they have never hired a person named Emily.

The false documents outlined very specific details about how the NFL star and the mega pop star would announce their break up on September 28, three days after their alleged split.

The plan also said that Full Scope would “emphasise” that the break up was a “mutual decision” and that it was a “natural part of life and an opportunity for personal evolution.”

Under a “content” section, the pair would be instructed to share a “gracious” and “respectful” statement to select media outlets.

“Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time,” the document read.