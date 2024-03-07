The Project

Travis Kelce Reveals All About Whirlwind Trip To Australia

Travis Kelce has spoken about his whirlwind trip down under on his podcast, telling brother Jason that “Australia did not disappoint”.

Travis jetted to Australia last month to meet girlfriend Taylor Swift, who was in the middle of completing her Eras tour in Sydney.

“Australia did not disappoint, it was amazing,” Kelce said on the podcast, adding that he was only able to spend time in Sydney during his stay but hopes to visit Melbourne in the future. 

Speaking of the crowds at Swift’s shows, Kelce said, “Sydney did not disappoint”. 

Travis went on to call the crowds “rowdy”, adding, “The Australians like to have a good time.“

“They were just a little bit louder than the Argentinian crowd,” he said. 

The athlete also discussed the media circus around his zoo outing with his pop superstar girlfriend, humbly acknowledging the attention was “all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing”.

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive
Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

