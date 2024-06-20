The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Titanic Submersible Company Sets Eyes On Venus

Titanic Submersible Company Sets Eyes On Venus

The co-founder of the doomed Titan sub that imploded now claims he'll be sending humans to Venus by 2050.

Guillermo Söhnlein says he's confident he'll be able to do it safely and cost-effectively.

The 58-year-old made the revelation in a blog post, where he argued that while Venus is uninhabitable, people would live in floating cities, 50km above the planet's surface (which is around 864 degrees Fahrenheit (462 degrees Celsius).

Söhnlein believes that the challenges associated with inhabiting Venus, such as carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid clouds, "can be overcome with breathing apparatus and acid-resistant materials."

Taking to his blog, the Argentinian-born Oceangate co-founder wrote: "We could embark on our Venusian journey TODAY... and do it safely and cost-effectively.

"The reality is that Venus is much closer to Earth and has a much more similar orbit, which makes it much more accessible than Mars (lower cost, more frequent flight windows, shorter transit times, higher safety, etc.).

"Also, we don't have to worry about conducting successful landings on the planet's surface, which is one of the biggest challenges awaiting us on Mars.

"If anything, one could argue that sending humans to Venus BEFORE sending them to Mars might be a better way to safely develop the capabilities to create a Martian community."

Söhnlein is hoping to encourage a cohort of scientists, explorers and private investors to join forces and bring to life his dream of reaching Venus, despite humans never physically travelling further than the moon.

"It is aspirational, but I think it's also very doable by 2050," Söhnlein says.

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change
NEXT STORY

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

Advertisement

Related Articles

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

Belgium's midfielder Amadou Onana provided the smoothest switch from French to cockney English you'll ever see to tell a journalist off for getting his name wrong.
New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

A new study is suggesting that women who consider a man's height an important trait when looking for a partner, likely rate themselves as good-looking.
U.S. State Passes Law Requiring Ten Commandments Displayed In All Public Classrooms

U.S. State Passes Law Requiring Ten Commandments Displayed In All Public Classrooms

Louisiana has become the first U.S. state to require all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments under a new conservative agenda under a new governor.
Rare Harry Potter Book Sells For More Than $86,000 At Auction

Rare Harry Potter Book Sells For More Than $86,000 At Auction

A rare copy of JK Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone novel has sold at auction in Edinburgh for $86,000.
Fans Accuse Taylor Swift Of Sabotaging Charli xcx Album Release

Fans Accuse Taylor Swift Of Sabotaging Charli xcx Album Release

Fans have been quick to accuse Taylor Swift of “chart blocking” Charli xcx’s album release for ‘BRAT’ after Swift dropped a new U.K.-only edition of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ to take out the top spot in the UK charts.