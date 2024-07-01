The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Three Dead, Two In Critical Condition After Horror Bus Crash In Queensland

Three Dead, Two In Critical Condition After Horror Bus Crash In Queensland

Two young men are fighting for life in a north Queensland hospital after a catastrophic crash between a bus and a four-wheel drive towing a caravan killed three women and injured many others.

The Greyhound bus carrying 33 people and 4WD had been travelling in opposite directions near Gumlu, in the Whitsundays region on Sunday when they collided in a 100km/h zone on the Bruce Highway.

Police described the chaotic crash scene as "very, very confronting" with investigations ongoing into the cause of the tragedy.

The bus was heading to Townsville, around 1.5 hours from where the crash took place.

Seven people had been transferred to Townsville University Hospital following the crash.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Jason Yates said that three people had been discharged on Sunday evening.

Four people remained in the hospital, with two men aged 24 and 23 in critical condition and another two men, aged 27 and 51, in stable condition.

With AAP.

Italian Deli In New York Serving Up Viral Sensation ‘Pickle Bun’ Sandwich
NEXT STORY

Italian Deli In New York Serving Up Viral Sensation ‘Pickle Bun’ Sandwich

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Italian Deli In New York Serving Up Viral Sensation ‘Pickle Bun’ Sandwich

    Italian Deli In New York Serving Up Viral Sensation ‘Pickle Bun’ Sandwich

    An Italian Deli in Long Island is drawing a crowd after a video of their famous ‘pickle-sandwiches’ went viral on TikTok.
    Boston Trains Receive 'Googly-Eyed' Makeover To Bring Joy To Commuters

    Boston Trains Receive 'Googly-Eyed' Makeover To Bring Joy To Commuters

    In April, a group of Boston locals rallied for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to add googly eyes to their trains, and they got their wish.
    Couple Slammed After Inviting Wedding Guests To Attend ‘In Spirit’

    Couple Slammed After Inviting Wedding Guests To Attend ‘In Spirit’

    A couple has received major backlash after they invited guests to attend “in spirit”, with many believing it to be a greedy ploy to get people to gift money.
    Ariel The Six-Legged Dog Finds New Home By The Sea

    Ariel The Six-Legged Dog Finds New Home By The Sea

    Ariel the formerly six-legged spaniel has found her forever home after she was dumped in a car park in Wales.
    Far-Right Wins First Round Of French Election

    Far-Right Wins First Round Of French Election

    Exit polls showed that Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party has scored historic gains to win the first round of France's parliamentary election.