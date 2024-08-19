The Project

The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy

For the fans of English football, the days of a full 8-hour sleep are over because the Premier League is back!

Liverpool's new era under boss Arne Slot begins with a 2-0 Premier League victory over promoted Ipswich, while last season's runners-up, Arsenal, sunk Wolves.

The Arsenal-Wolves match wasn't without controversy after Wolves' Yerson Mosquera pinned Kai Havertz to the ground by his throat and then pinched Gabriel Jesus' bum and somehow avoided a red card for both.

Brighton cruised to a 3-0 victory over Everton in a perfect start for Fabian Huerzeler, who, at 31, is the Premier League's youngest-ever permanent manager.

Brighton's team featured James Milner, who, at 38, was starting his 23rd season in the Premier League, beating the record of 22 he held jointly with Man United great Ryan Giggs. Milner is seven years older than Hurzeler.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo rescued a point for his side with a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest.

In Saturday's late game, Amadou Onana scored four minutes into his Aston Villa debut, and Jhon Duran netted the late winner as Unai Emery's men kicked off their campaign season with a 2-1 victory at West Ham.

