The Coffee Club To Sell Sizzler’s Cheese Toast For A Limited Time

It has just announced it will be serving Sizzler’s famous cheese bread for two weeks beginning on July 24.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to bring the original Sizzler Cheese Toast to The Coffee Club,” The Coffee Club CEO, Scott Meneilly, said in a statement.

“Everyone knows Sizzler’s Cheese Toast. It’s been an Aussie favourite for decades and a comeback that is not to be missed.

“Sizzler and its family-style dining left an indelible mark on Australians who grew up with the iconic offering.

“The return of Sizzler Cheese Toast at The Coffee Club isn’t just about food; it’s about bringing together two nostalgic brands and celebrating a cultural icon.”

The iconic cheese toast will set you back $4.99, and is available at all of its venues.

Image: The Coffee Club