TGA Approves New Endometriosis Drug That Aims To Relieve Debilitating Pain

Endometriosis is a chronic condition that causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow outside the uterus. This often results in inflammation and scarring, causing women to experience debilitating symptoms such as pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, fatigue, anxiety, and depression and can cause fertility issues.

The condition can be hard to diagnose, and there is no cure. However, treatment can include pain relief, hormone therapy or surgery.

The TGA has approved Gedeon Richter Australia's Ryeqo, a once-daily tablet to ease the symptoms of endometriosis and prevent excess tissue growth.

Ryeqo is not yet eligible for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), meaning a prescription could cost patients over $135 a month.

It has been reported that Gedeon Richter has applied to have the drug placed on the PBS to lower the costs of the medication.

"We know that 70 per cent of all endo sufferers take time off work unpaid," Endometriosis Australia CEO Maree Davenport told 9 News.

"It needs to be at a price point where it's affordable and that's where we have the equity in the medical system."