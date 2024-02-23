The Project

TGA Approves New Endometriosis Drug That Aims To Relieve Debilitating Pain

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved a new endometriosis treatment that aims to relieve the debilitating pain caused by the condition.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition that causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow outside the uterus. This often results in inflammation and scarring, causing women to experience debilitating symptoms such as pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, fatigue, anxiety, and depression and can cause fertility issues.

The condition can be hard to diagnose, and there is no cure. However, treatment can include pain relief, hormone therapy or surgery.

The TGA has approved Gedeon Richter Australia's Ryeqo, a once-daily tablet to ease the symptoms of endometriosis and prevent excess tissue growth.

Ryeqo is not yet eligible for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), meaning a prescription could cost patients over $135 a month.

It has been reported that Gedeon Richter has applied to have the drug placed on the PBS to lower the costs of the medication.

"We know that 70 per cent of all endo sufferers take time off work unpaid," Endometriosis Australia CEO Maree Davenport told 9 News.

"It needs to be at a price point where it's affordable and that's where we have the equity in the medical system."

    A Michigan waitress has been fired after receiving an eye-watering $10,000 tip on a $32.43 bill and choosing to share it with her eight coworkers.
    When a mum asked for help with her kid's homework question on the r/askmath subreddit, hundreds of adults found themselves stumped by a seemingly straightforward math problem designed for year 2 students.
    An expert has revealed the exact time you should be having your morning coffee, and it is definitely not as soon as you wake up.
    Aussie children's show character Bluey is much beloved around the world, but some fans of the show have started a debate over Muffin, with many thinking the toddler pooch is a "spoiled brat."
    Veterinarians have taken to the internet to share the dog breeds they are most scared to treat in the clinic, and one particular pooch topped the tally.