Taylor Swift Takes A Swipe At Kanye West During Eras Tour Show

The infamous feud lives on, this time with Taylor having a dig at the rapper during a live performance on her Eras tour.

Taylor burst out laughing while performing the song This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, long believed to be about West and his wife at the time, Kim Kardashian.

After singing the lyrics "forgiveness is a nice thing to do", Taylor stopped to laugh maniacally while a crowd of ecstatic Swifties cheered her on. 

The singer gathered herself before saying she "can't even say it with a straight face," and continuing on with the song. 

The song from the Popstars Reputation album is widely regarded as an allusion to the ongoing feud.

Other lyrics like "friends don't try to trick you, get you on the phone and mind-twist you," have long been believed to be a reference to Kim's infamous post of Swift on the phone to West.

In 2016, Kim posted a video on Snapchat of Taylor being informed of West's controversial mention of her in his song Famous. 

The feud stems from the infamous 2009 MTV VMA's interruption, where West took Taylor's mic during her acceptance speech to declare Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time. 

While Kim and Kanye's shade was more direct, Taylor prefers the subtlety of ambiguous lyrics.

Couldn't that line be about anything and anyone? Is it definitely aimed at Kanye West and not someone who got her coffee order wrong?

Hunted Fans Furious As Shock Twist Leaves Them Claiming Show Is Rigged

