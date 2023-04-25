Taylor Swift Is Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso

Is it 'El Plan' from 41-year-old F1 driver Fernando Alonso or is it just a rumour that has gotten out of hand?

Last week, a rumour about Taylor Swift and Alonso secretly dating surfaced on the popular Instagram gossip account, DeuxMoi.

Like many internet rumours, this one seems to have become popular amongst fans.

Deciding to respond to the rumours, Alonso posted a five-second TikTok of himself smiling at the camera while Swift's hit song "Karma" plays.

"Race week era," he captioned the post, nodding to Swift's 'Era's Tour'.

While the DeuxMoi Instagram account has correctly predicted new celebrity couplings, the T-Swift and El Nano rumours surfaced as part of the page's "deux are you looking for" segment, which is for "entertainment purposes only".

"Some of the emails posted are complete BS," the account owner warned.

This didn't stop fans from running wild with the rumour; many took to social media to share their reactions.

The rumour even made it to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.