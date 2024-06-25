The Project

Taylor Swift Fans Mad At Dave Grohl After He Said Taylor Swift Doesn't Perform Live

Dave Grohl admits he fears the "wrath of Taylor Swift" as he made a dig about her tour.

The Foo Fighters frontman performed at the London Stadium with his band on Saturday night while Taylor was headlining at Wembley Stadium across town that evening as part of her Eras tour and Dave made a joke about the pop star to the audience.

"We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she's on her Eras tour. I'm telling you man; you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," Grohl said.

"So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour because I feel like, we've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live. What?"

He then went on to add: "I'm just saying, you guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f***ing place."

However, the following night Swift hit back at the comments, while introducing her band to the crowd and gave a shout out for "playing live" during the show.

"What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every very single one of our crew. The band that's going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight," she told the crowd.

"They deserve this so much and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We'll never forget it."

But Swifties aren't happy, with many taking to social media to call out Grohl and his comments, although some may not be aware of Grohl's incredible music history with Nirvana and The Foo Fighters.

With AAP.

