Taylor Swift Fan Shares Her ‘Creepy’ ‘Speak Now’ Vinyl

Rachel Hunter, 30, was left baffled when her Taylor Swift record didn’t play any Taylor Swift music at all.

The Swiftie from Staffordshire, England, ordered the singer’s album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) a month ago.

Instead of hearing Taylor, she heard 'Happy Land', an electronic track by Ultramarine played on one side, while Soul Vine (70 Billion People) by Cabaret Voltaire played on the B-side.

In a terrifying twist, the record included messages about "flakes of flesh" and "endless rows of sardines”.

In the TikTok video, you can hear the lyrics of one song saying, "There are 70 billion people on Earth, where are they hiding? Where are they hiding?"

Speaking to the BBC, Hunter described her emotions as she realised she wasn’t listening to Taylor.

"At first, I thought maybe the vinyl had a secret message from Taylor," said Hunter.

“But when I flipped to the b-side it started saying 'There's 70 billion people on earth, where are they hiding?' I started to get a little scared.

"I was alone and it was late and my vinyl was playing creepy messages."

Dan Hill, Managing Director of Above Board, who distributes the label, noted this was a rare and unfortunate mistake.

“Due to a pressing blunder, some Taylor Swift fans received a misprinted copy of Speak Now (Taylor's Version),” said Hill.

“While this error was beyond our control, we sincerely hope anyone who received what is Not Taylor's Version of the vinyl enjoys the beats. It might very well end up being a collector's item!

The video has attracted over 4.1 million views and over 450,000 likes on TikTok.

It's not yet clear how the error on Speak Now (Taylor's Version) occurred.